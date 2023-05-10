Chicago police said a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday in the Loop.

Chicago police say man stabbed in Loop; person in custody

He was in the 300 block of South State Street around 8:20 p.m. when a person attacked him with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His age and the area of his body where he was stabbed weren't released.

The suspect was taken into custody after witnesses gave police a description of the attacker.

Charges were pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)