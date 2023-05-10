WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police say man stabbed in Loop; person in custody

By, Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 3:26AM
Man stabbed in Loop; person in custody, CPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday in the Loop.

CHICAGO -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday in the Loop.

He was in the 300 block of South State Street around 8:20 p.m. when a person attacked him with a sharp object, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. His age and the area of his body where he was stabbed weren't released.

The suspect was taken into custody after witnesses gave police a description of the attacker.

Charges were pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW