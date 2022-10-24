Man stabbed to death during fight inside home in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police say

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death during a fight inside a home Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 30, was in a fight with someone he knew about 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he was stabbed in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Police say the incident was domestic.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)