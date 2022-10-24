WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man stabbed to death during fight inside home in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police say

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives

Sun-Times Media Wire
Monday, October 24, 2022 1:25AM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death during a fight inside a home Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

The man, 30, was in a fight with someone he knew about 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he was stabbed in the thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Police say the incident was domestic.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo