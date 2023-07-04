Chicago man critically injured in stabbing near Montrose Beach, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was stabbed near Montrose Beach Monday evening.

Police said shortly after 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man was walking along a walkway in the park next to Montrose beach, in the 4600-block of North Lawrence and North Wilson drives when he was involved in a physical altercation with someone.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the upper chest, CPD said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

No further details were immediately available.

Chicago police said Area Three Detectives are investigating. It did not appear that anyone was in custody as of Monday night.

