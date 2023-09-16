Chicago crime: Man charged with stabbing 2 during fight in West Ridge, police say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two men Thursday in West Ridge on the North Side.

Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Vasilic was fighting with two men when he stabbed them multiple times in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

As Vasilic attempted to get away, the men got into a vehicle and struck him, police said.

The men went to an area hospital where their conditions weren't immediately known, police said. Vasilic was hospitalized and taken into custody.

Vasilic was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)