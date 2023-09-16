WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: Man charged with stabbing 2 during fight in West Ridge, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, September 16, 2023 7:43PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two men Thursday in West Ridge on the North Side.

Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, Vasilic was fighting with two men when he stabbed them multiple times in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

As Vasilic attempted to get away, the men got into a vehicle and struck him, police said.

The men went to an area hospital where their conditions weren't immediately known, police said. Vasilic was hospitalized and taken into custody.

Vasilic was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW