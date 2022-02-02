Woman stabbed to death in South Loop condo; person in custody but no charges filed: CPD

CHICAGO -- A person was being questioned by police after a woman was found stabbed to death in the South Loop Monday.
The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in a condominium in the 1900 block of South State Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
She was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released.
A person of interest was being questioned by detectives, police said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
