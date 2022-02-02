stabbing

Woman stabbed to death in South Loop condo; person in custody but no charges filed: CPD

CHICAGO -- A person was being questioned by police after a woman was found stabbed to death in the South Loop Monday.

The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in a condominium in the 1900 block of South State Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released.

A person of interest was being questioned by detectives, police said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopwoman killedstabbingchicago police department
STABBING
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends
Former NU professor found guilty in boyfriend's murder gets 53 years
Flags lowered to honor IL DCFS worker who was stabbed to death on job
Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning in effect, heavy snow expected | Live Radar
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Sources say Van Dyke moved to halfway house, governor's office denies
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
Whoopi Goldberg suspended despite apology for Holocaust remark
1 killed, 1 hurt in shootout near Chicago Public Safety headquarters
Show More
High school basketball team stands against hate after anti-Asian slurs
2 people, dog rescued from raging west suburban house fire | VIDEO
Dog rescued from frigid Lake Michigan
Remains of missing Midwest teachers recovered month after plane crash
Mariano's celebrates Black History Month with local partners
More TOP STORIES News