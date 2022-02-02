Woman stabbed to death in South Loop condo; person in custody but no charges filed: CPD

CHICAGO -- A person was being questioned by police after a woman was found stabbed to death in the South Loop Monday.The woman, 32, was stabbed in her chest in a condominium in the 1900 block of South State Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.She was discovered shortly after 2 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released.A person of interest was being questioned by detectives, police said Tuesday afternoon. No charges have been filed.