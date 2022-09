Chicago crime statistics show shootings, murders down in August despite CPD vacancies, police says

Newly released Chicago police statistics show shootings and murders are dropping across the city.

Chicago Police Department says homicides have decreased for the 6th straight month and are fewer than there were by this time last year.

Shooting incidents are also down 19%from a year ago.

However, those numbers come as The Sun-Times reports that 975 patrol officer positions remain vacant on the force, with more than 100 empty detective positions.