Thieves on electric bikes steal over $500 worth of belongings from pedestrians

CHICAGO -- Thieves on electric bikes stole over $500 worth of belongings from pedestrians in separate incidents Wednesday in the Loop and in Streeterville.

A 59-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of East Ohio Street about noon Wednesday when someone approached from behind and grabbed his belongings, Chicago police said. The thief fled east toward someone waiting for them on an electric bike.

The man attempted to follow them, but they rode away on the bicycle, police said.

Nearly five hours later, a 27-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when a person on an electric bike took her belongings and fled north, police said.

Both the man and the woman had over $500 worth of goods taken, officials said.

A DePaul University student was walking near DePaul's Loop campus on Monday when two males on an electric bike stole her things, the university said in a safety alert.

The 21-year-old woman was crossing Jackson Boulevard near State Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday when the passenger on the bike took an amulet and chain on her neck, the safety alert said. The thieves fled west.

The driver of the bike was wearing a white "Tommy" hoodie, black pants and newer black and white Nike gym shoes. The passenger was wearing a black hood, black pants and black gym shoes, according to the university.

No one was in custody, and no injuries were reported.

