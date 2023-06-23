WATCH LIVE

Woman, 67, found dead in South Shore home; 2nd woman, 96, hospitalized after domestic attack: CPD

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, June 23, 2023 5:02PM
CHICAGO -- A woman has died and another woman, 96, has been hospitalized with injuries to the face following a domestic-related attack in a South Side home Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. inside a home in the 7300 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman, 67, was found unresponsive with evidence of blunt-force trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

The other woman was struck in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related, police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

