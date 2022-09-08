Hillside man charged with murder in West Loop hit-and-run crash that killed young man

Joseph Verdone of Hillside, IL, has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old man on a West Loop sidewalk Sunday.

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after driving onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally striking a man Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Joseph Verdone, 25, drove onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue and struck 22-year-old Enrique Martinez, police said.

Verdone continued driving without stopping, leaving Martinez dead at the scene, police said.

Verdone was arrested two days later at his home in suburban Hillside, police said.

He was expected in Cook County court Friday.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)