Man charged with murdering 63-year-old homeless woman after kidnapping, sexually assaulting her

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murdering a 63-year-old homeless woman he kidnapped and sexually assaulted last November in West Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

Raul Silva, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault in the death of Darlene Solis, police said.

He is accused of punching the woman in her head on Nov. 28, causing her to fall and hit her head on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Grand Avenue, police said.

She was initially hospitalized in critical condition at Mount Sinai Medical Center, police said.

Solis died over a month later on Jan. 15 at Holy Cross Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which said she was homeless.

She died of complications from blunt force injuries to the head, an autopsy found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Silva, from the Cragin neighborhood, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
