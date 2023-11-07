Video: Group smashes into North Center bar; CPD investigating smashed windows at several businesses

Surveillance video shows a group smash into Gannon's Pub, one of several break-ins at North Side businesses, Chicago police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several North Side businesses were smashed up Monday night and Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

At the corner of Cullom and Lincoln Avenues, three businesses were hit, leaving behind broken windows and a lot to clean up.

Surveillance video from Gannon's Pub in the 4200-block of North Lincoln Avenue shows at least five suspects in hoodies rush into the pub.

Three of them jump over the bar and straight for the cash register. The incident took all of about 30 seconds.

They left behind a mess, including smashing the glass from the front door. .

The bar was one of several businesses targeted in the North Center neighborhood along Lincoln Avenue Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Irv Gilner, the husband of the owner of Gannon's Pub, said it is incredibly frustrating.

"It's hard work," Gilner said. "The city charges fees. They don't really support you and then they let people run around and break into your place. That's the way I feel about it but the cops have been here all night so and they apparently caught some guys."

"I know there is a crew of five kids going up and down Lincoln, breaking into places. Supposedly they went into nine and they crashed their car down on the South Side somewhere and they arrested a couple of them," Gilner said.

Windows were also smashed at a real estate office in the 4500-block of North Lincoln Avenue and a Starbucks in the 2200-block of West Wilson Avenue.

It's not clear, what if anything was taken from the businesses.

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

