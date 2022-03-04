CTA security guards to have more visible presence after rise in crime

There have been several robberies within the past week.
The CTA said guards will have a more visible presence on the system during key hours of operation.
Friday morning, Chicago police released photos of three people suspect of attacking and robbing a man on the Red Line.
It happened Monday at the Grand Station in the Near North Side neighborhood.