Chicago Cubs replacing David Ross, hire Craig Counsell as manager, sources tell ESPN

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have fired David Ross and hired Craig Counsell to manage the team, sources tell ESPN.

It's a blockbuster move for Chicago, which had David Ross as their manager but will now go with Counsell, who had spent the previous decade with their National League Central rival Milwaukee. Ross was under contract for the 2024 season.

Counsell, 53, had also interviewed for the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians managerial openings. The Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as manager and sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the Mets are hiringNew York Yankeesbench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager.

In nine years with the Brewers, Counsell won three NL Central titles and managed Milwaukee to the postseason in five of the last six years, including a division-winning 92-70 mark in 2023.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

The Cubs finished second in the NL Central at 83-79 and missed the playoffs by a game after faltering down the stretch in a season full of big swings. They went from being 10 games below .500 in June to 12 above in early September, only to go 7-15 the rest of the way.

In early October, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, said he was "very pleased" with Ross in his fourth season of manager. He said some criticism of Ross was over the top.

The Cubs have not yet commented on Ross' reported firing and Counsell's reported hiring.

ABC7 Chicago and the The Associated Press contributed to this report.