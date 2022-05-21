Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame pitcher 'Fergie' Jenkins immortalized with statue outside Wrigley Field

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame pitcher 'Fergie' Jenkins immortalized with statue outside Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs honored legendary pitcher Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins as the team unveiled a new statue on Statue Row of the Hall of Famer.

It was quite a celebration Friday.

Jenkins has been waiting years for this moment.

The Cubs legend joins former teammates Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams immortalized forever with a statue outside Wrigley Field.

"It's nice to know my grandkids will see grandpa Fergie here at Wrigley," Jenkins said.

In fact, the pitcher, who won 20 or more games six years in a row and won the Cy Young Award in 1971, shared the honorary first pitch duties with his grandson. Together, they delivered the ball to Clark the Cub.

Randy Hundley caught the majority of games Jenkins pitched.


WATCH: Cubs Hall of Fame Pitcher Fergie Jenkins stops by WCL
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame pitcher, Fergie Jenkins, stopped by Windy City LIVE.



"He was a great player and a great teammate," Said Hundley, a retired Cubs catcher. "Happy for him to have this award."
Jenkins is one of only two Canadian-born layers in the Hall of Fame, and the Town Crier from his hometown in Canada read the proclamation.

Sculptor Lou Cella said Jenkins came to his studio to help get every detail of the statue right. He said there was no doubt about the pose they would use, which is modeled on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he won the Cy Young in 1971.


"That was automatic. He had such a powerful magnificent delivery," Cella said.

Jenkins is already in the Hall of Fame. He's had his Cubs jersey retired but said this statue is the greatest honor of all.

"It was the icing on the cake to have my uniform retired. Now, this is the cake," Jenkins said.

In his introduction, Cubs announcer Pat Hughes called Jenkins arguably the greatest Cubs pitcher ever. And there were no arguments from anyone in the crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagowrigleyvillemlbhall of famewrigley fieldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CUBS
Rojas hits 3 home runs, Dbacks outslug Cubs in HR derby 10-6
Josh Rojas hits 3 of Arizona Diamondbacks' 7 home runs vs. Chicago ...
Chicago Cubs unveil statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins o...
Diamondbacks face the Cubs leading series 1-0
TOP STORIES
9 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way
Officer relieved of powers after teen carjacking suspect shot: CPD
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Teen charged with killing man after kicking him in head in CTA attack
Great Lakes Piping Plover chick Imani spotted in Minnesota
Doja Cat drops out of Lollapalooza due to throat trouble
Show More
Wild shootout at 7-Eleven store caught on video
South Side high school fight leaves multiple teens injured
Illinois undercounted by nearly 2% in 2020 Census, bureau admits
IN man pleads guilty to being in US Capitol during Jan 6 insurrection
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms possible
More TOP STORIES News