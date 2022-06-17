Community & Events

Chicago Cubs Cubs to celebrate Black businesses at Wrigley Field for Juneteenth

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Black businesses will be showcased at Wrigley Field this weekend.

The Cubs are marking Juneteenth at the game on Sunday.

Julian Green with the Cubs joined ABC7 Friday to talk about the festivities.

Businesses will set up shop at Gallagher Way and three Black-owned businesses will be honored with an on-field presentation.

Green spoke about some of the items that will be for sale and why the celebration is important.
