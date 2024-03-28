Chicago Cubs face reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers on Opening Day

It's MLB Opening Day, and the Chicago Cubs are in Arlington, Texas to face the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for a baseball game.

It's MLB Opening Day, and the Chicago Cubs are in Arlington, Texas to face the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for a baseball game.

It's MLB Opening Day, and the Chicago Cubs are in Arlington, Texas to face the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for a baseball game.

It's MLB Opening Day, and the Chicago Cubs are in Arlington, Texas to face the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for a baseball game.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are taking on the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for Opening Day.

The game is Thursday in Arlington, Texas, starting at 6:35 p.m. CT.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)

Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.09 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

SEE ALSO | Chicago White Sox fans make return to Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day

Texas had a 90-72 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES:

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: None listed.

The Cubs will host their home opener Monday April 1 at Wrigley Field against the Colorado Rockies.

SEE ALSO | March Madness: Illinois Fighting Illini and Iowa State Cyclones meet in Sweet 16