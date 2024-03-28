Chicago Cubs face reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers on Opening Day

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are taking on the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers for Opening Day.
The game is Thursday in Arlington, Texas, starting at 6:35 p.m. CT.
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0)
Chicago had an 83-79 record overall and a 38-43 record in road games last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.09 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.
Texas had a 90-72 record overall and a 50-31 record at home last season. The Rangers pitching staff averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.
INJURIES:
Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Cubs: None listed.
The Cubs will host their home opener Monday April 1 at Wrigley Field against the Colorado Rockies.
