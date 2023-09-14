The Chicago Cubs have announced that fans can register for the chance to by postseason tickets for possible games played at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Cubs open registration for chance to purchase postseason game tickets in random lottery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs announced Thursday that pre-registration is now open for fans to have the chance to purchase tickets for upcoming postseason games that may be played at Wrigley Field.

Cubs fan can now head to the team's website to sign up. Registration for NL Wild Card tickets ends Sept. 25 and registration for NLDS tickets ends Oct. 3.

Should the Cubs qualify and compete in those rounds of the MLB playoffs, fans who have registered will be randomly selected an notified of their opportunity to purchase tickets for games played at Wrigley Field.

Select tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the Cubs said.

For more information, visit the Cub's "Fly the W" pre-sale registration page.