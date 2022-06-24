Newly-renovated Cassidy Theater hosting free screenings at Chicago Cultural Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Claudia Cassidy Theater, located on the second floor of the Chicago Cultural Center, has just unveiled its new look.
After a yearlong renovation project, the theater now has new seats, technology upgrades, improved stage lighting and more.
If you want to check them out, the theater hosts free screenings year round.
A sample of planned events can be found below. The full schedule is available at ChicagoCulturalCenter.org.
2022 Summer Screenings Program
Wednesdays, July 13 - September 21 at 6:30 pm
-July 13: Small Country: An African Childhood/Petit pays (France)
-July 20: Memories of My Father/El olvido que seremos (Colombia)
-July 27: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)
-August 3: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands (USA)
-August 10: The Book of Fish/Jasan-eobo (South Korea).
-August 17: Poupelle of Chimney Town/Entotsu machi no Puperu (Japan)
-August 24: Let It Be Morning/Vayehi Boker (Israel)
-August 31: I Don't Wanna Dance (The Netherlands)
-September 7: Chen Uen (Taiwan)
-September 14: ear for eye (United Kingdom)
-September 21: My Father Marianne/Min pappa Marianne (Sweden)
Short Films: Dancing with Disability
Saturday, July 23, 2022, 1 pm - 5 pm
For the Left Hand
Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6 pm
Live at Mister Kelly's
-Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 6 pm
Autumn Moon Festival & Opening Day of Asian Pop-up Cinema Film Festival
Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10 am - 5 pm
Chicago Made Professional Development Series
Thursday, July 14, 2022, 5:30 pm - 7 pm
-"Backstory", an interactive panel discussion that takes a deep dive into the backstories of several Chicagoans who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.
