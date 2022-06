Newly-renovated Cassidy Theater hosting free screenings at Chicago Cultural Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Claudia Cassidy Theater, located on the second floor of the Chicago Cultural Center, has just unveiled its new look.After a yearlong renovation project, the theater now has new seats, technology upgrades, improved stage lighting and more.If you want to check them out, the theater hosts free screenings year round.A sample of planned events can be found below. The full schedule is available at ChicagoCulturalCenter.org Wednesdays, July 13 - September 21 at 6:30 pm-July 13: Small Country: An African Childhood/Petit pays (France)-July 20: Memories of My Father/El olvido que seremos (Colombia)-July 27: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)-August 3: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands (USA)-August 10: The Book of Fish/Jasan-eobo (South Korea).-August 17: Poupelle of Chimney Town/Entotsu machi no Puperu (Japan)-August 24: Let It Be Morning/Vayehi Boker (Israel)-August 31: I Don't Wanna Dance (The Netherlands)-September 7: Chen Uen (Taiwan)-September 14: ear for eye (United Kingdom)-September 21: My Father Marianne/Min pappa Marianne (Sweden)Saturday, July 23, 2022, 1 pm - 5 pmTuesday, August 2, 2022, 6 pm-Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 6 pmSaturday, September 10, 2022, 10 am - 5 pmThursday, July 14, 2022, 5:30 pm - 7 pm-"Backstory", an interactive panel discussion that takes a deep dive into the backstories of several Chicagoans who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.