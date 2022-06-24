free stuff

Newly-renovated Cassidy Theater hosting free screenings at Chicago Cultural Center

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Claudia Cassidy Theater, located on the second floor of the Chicago Cultural Center, has just unveiled its new look.

After a yearlong renovation project, the theater now has new seats, technology upgrades, improved stage lighting and more.

If you want to check them out, the theater hosts free screenings year round.

A sample of planned events can be found below. The full schedule is available at ChicagoCulturalCenter.org.

2022 Summer Screenings Program
Wednesdays, July 13 - September 21 at 6:30 pm
-July 13: Small Country: An African Childhood/Petit pays (France)
-July 20: Memories of My Father/El olvido que seremos (Colombia)
-July 27: The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)
-August 3: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands (USA)
-August 10: The Book of Fish/Jasan-eobo (South Korea).

-August 17: Poupelle of Chimney Town/Entotsu machi no Puperu (Japan)
-August 24: Let It Be Morning/Vayehi Boker (Israel)
-August 31: I Don't Wanna Dance (The Netherlands)
-September 7: Chen Uen (Taiwan)
-September 14: ear for eye (United Kingdom)
-September 21: My Father Marianne/Min pappa Marianne (Sweden)

Short Films: Dancing with Disability
Saturday, July 23, 2022, 1 pm - 5 pm

For the Left Hand

Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6 pm

Live at Mister Kelly's
-Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 6 pm

Autumn Moon Festival & Opening Day of Asian Pop-up Cinema Film Festival
Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10 am - 5 pm

Chicago Made Professional Development Series
Thursday, July 14, 2022, 5:30 pm - 7 pm
-"Backstory", an interactive panel discussion that takes a deep dive into the backstories of several Chicagoans who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesfree stufftheater
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREE STUFF
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway
1K families get much needed help in Aurora ahead of Juneteenth holiday
Trauma team offering free training to help gunshot victims
National Donut Day freebies and discounts
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes in Monee: LIVE
Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested in Loop
VP Kamala Harris addresses abortion ruling during Chicago area visit
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Gov. Pritzker calls for special session after abortion ruling
Show More
Distraught Ohio father attacks his 3-year-old son's alleged killer
How personal data could be used to enforce anti-abortion laws
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ+ and other rights
Teens break into $8M home, throw illegal house party: sheriff's office
Missing Chicago area teen mom, baby found safe; man charged
More TOP STORIES News