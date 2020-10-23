Chicago business curfew, other restrictions to curb COVID-19 take effect today

WATCH: Mayor announces non-essential business curfew, restrictions

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady take questions on COVID-19 crackdown

WATCH: Dr. Allison Arwady speaks about Chicago COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions, including a business curfew and a ban on indoor service for bars without a food license, take effect Friday.The action from Mayor Lori Lightfoot comes days after a warning about surging COVID-19 cases in the city, with the average number of daily cases approaching 700.As part of the new rules, bars without food licenses will need to stop indoor service again. All liquor sales at all establishments must end at 9 p.m.Non-essential businesses must close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and take-out restaurants, will be allowed to operate.Mayor Lightfoot said all Chicagoans should refrain from gatherings of more than six people or any social gatherings after 10 p.m."If we need to take further steps and move back to Phase 3 or even go back to shelter in place, I'm not going to hesitate to do that," Lightfoot said."I don't want to put more restrictions in our city," Lightfoot said. "No one does, but I have to do what is right to save lives and if that means rolling back further, I will."The move is frustrating for some bar and restaurant owners, considering that earlier this week officials said dining out has not cases the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.he owners of Four Treys Tavern, which has been in the North Center neighborhood for more than 50 years, said they have been strict with protocols. Now, they're threatening to stay open."I just figured the hell with closing up, I'll just stay open," Four Treys co-owner Paul Seng said. ""Give me my license money back. If you're going to raise my taxes and all that stuff, and put me out of business, then well, it's insane.""It's more draining for my employees," his co-owner Colleen Flood said. "That's what bothers me the most. Don't they think about the employees? How are they going to pay their bills?"In fact, Melvin Brooks, the owner of President's Lounge in Chatham, said a broader shutdown would be more fair than the back-and-forth bar owners have endured."My 25 customers, we alone cannot save, we cannot turn the bend on this virus," Brooks said.Brooks says the city license he paid $4,400 for arrived in the mail today. An official with Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection declined to say if the city would consider a refund of those fees.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said often people will say they were in contact with people at a social gathering that may have been at a bar. Through contact tracing, the city does not have an exact percentage on transmission at bars and restaurants."We do not always know causation when we are doing case investigations and contact tracing," Dr. Arwady said. "What we do is, when we have a case, we ask 'Who have you been in contact with?'"Dr. Arwady said large and small gatherings are "posing significant health risks.""There is a 30% chance that someone in a group of 25 people has COVID-19. There is a 50% chance that someone in a group of 50 has COVID-19. Even getting together 10 people in Chicago, there is a 14% chance that someone has COVID-19."All other restrictions, including indoor capacity limits of 40% or 50 people within a room or space, remain in place.