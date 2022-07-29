Chicago Defender Charities holds scholarship gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Defender Charities held their annual scholarship gala Thursday night.

Approximately 20 high school and college students were honored. Each was chosen for their academic standing. They submitted video submissions talking about their backgrounds and their future goals.

ABC7's Jim Rose emceed the event.

The scholarship gala is the kickoff event for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade, which will air on ABC7 on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ABC7's Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose, Hosea Sanders, Terrell Brown and Karen Jordan host the annual summer tradition.