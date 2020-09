Healthy Chicago 2025: CDPH launches virtual panel promoting health and racial equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new community health improvement plan dedicated to racial equity will launch virtually on Thursday.Healthy Chicago 2025 is an initiative by the Chicago Department of Public Health.The event will feature a panel discussion on how to improve health equity. Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will be on the panel, along with a taped message from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Participants can also view a performance by Collaboraction, a local theater company promoting social change.The event will steam live on September 17 from 2:30pm - 4pm at the following link: https://live.avchicago.com/HealthyChicago2025/