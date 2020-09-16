Healthy Chicago 2025: CDPH launches virtual panel promoting health and racial equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new community health improvement plan dedicated to racial equity will launch virtually on Thursday.
Healthy Chicago 2025 is an initiative by the Chicago Department of Public Health.
The event will feature a panel discussion on how to improve health equity. Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will be on the panel, along with a taped message from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Participants can also view a performance by Collaboraction, a local theater company promoting social change.
The event will steam live on September 17 from 2:30pm - 4pm at the following link: https://live.avchicago.com/HealthyChicago2025/
