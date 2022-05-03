democrats

Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO -- Chicago on Tuesday announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party's presidential nominee to the city in 2024.

The announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth," Lightfoot said, "and I am excited for the chance to show the world why Chicago is an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest."

Pritzker said, "Illinois has led the way delivering for America's working families," including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care. He noted former President Barack Obama is from Chicago.

"I'm proud to invite the nation to explore the Land of Lincoln and Obama," Pritzker said.
Chicago previously hosted the DNC at the United Center in 1996 and at the International Amphitheatre in 1968, 1956 and 1952. The 1968 convention infamously spiraled into days of rage and riots, with thousands anti-Vietnam War protesters met outside the convention with violence from the Chicago Police Department and Army National Guard under the direction of then-mayor Richard J. Daley.
