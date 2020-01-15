5 city employees robbed at gunpoint while working in Austin

CHICAGO -- Five employees with the city's transportation department were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while they were setting up a construction zone in Austin on the West Side.

Two gunmen approached the workers in an alley about 8:15 a.m. in the 600-block of North Lavergne Avenue and demanded their personal property, according to Chicago police.

The gunmen, described as 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet, 1-inch; weighing 180 pounds; and wearing all black, fled on foot east on Huron Street after grabbing property from each of the workers, police said. No one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

The employees worked for the Chicago Department of Transportation, a law enforcement source said.

The group consisted of ''a concrete crew working on corner crosswalk ramps," a city official said.

ABC7 contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
