Chicago Ducky Derby fundraiser set to splash down Thursday

The 2023 Chicago Ducky Serby will splash down at the Columbus Drive Bridge. THe duck race raises money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some cute rubber duckies will hit the Chicago River Thursday.

It is the annual Ducky Derby, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

You can adopt your own ducky for $5 and be part of the fun.

Activities start at 10 a.m. with a family festival at Pioneer Court at 401 N. Michigan Avenue and runs until 2:30 p.m.

The duck splashdown will begin at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Drive Bridge and the ducks will then race to the finish line near Michigan Avenue.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers for Special Olympics Illinois. In 2022, more than 75,000 ducks

For more information, visit duckrace.com/chicago.