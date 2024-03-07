Parents, city leaders oppose plan for temporary hybrid-elected CPS school board

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Brandon Johnson and others have been fighting for an elected Chicago School Board for years. Now, supporters are close to getting one.

Springfield lawmakers passed a hybrid model, supported by Johnson, that calls for 10 elected members and 10 appointed by the mayor.

"It's a workable, fair, equitable way to give a voice and vote to every single Chicagoan right out of the gate," Illinois State Rep. Ann Williams said.

The legislation calls for all school board members to be elected in 2026. Lawmakers said having the hybrid model first is to give Chicago Public Schools time to adjust, but a group, including diverse parents, community members and Ald. Gil Villegas, is against it. They are calling for a fully-elected board next school year.

"When we elected aldermen, is there a hybrid model? When we elect congressmen is there a hybrid model?" former CPS School Board member Dwayne Truss said.

The group doesn't trust Mayor Johnson's ability to make appointments that reflect the needs of all CPS parents.

"What you see now as related to the appointments that have occurred, you don't have parents, you have activists," Ald. Villegas said.

Villegas and others say a board that pulls police officers from schools and discourages school choice is one that is focused on carrying out the agenda of the Chicago Teachers Union.

"They are not about the membership, they are about the power," former CTU organizer Zerlina Smith-Members said.

It's a power some fear will be used for the elected members as well. The legislation calls for school board candidates to collect at least 1,000 signatures to get on the ballot, but aldermen only need 450.

"This essentially shuts out any parent who doesn't have any significant resources or political backing," Daniel Anello with Kids First said.

Governor JB Pritzker indicated he is in support of the school board bill. If he signs it, Chicago voters will have a chance to elect 10 school board members as soon as November.