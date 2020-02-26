Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of February 27 - March 1, 2020:
Second City - Black History Month Show, northwest corner of North Ave. and Wells St., Chicago. Tuesdays & Wednesdays through March 11th, 2020. $20
For info and tickets: visit Second City's website.
In honor of Black History Month, Second City is celebrating their own black history with a show comprised of sketches by famous black alumni, including Sam Richardson, Keegan-Michael Key, Amber Ruffin and more! The show runs Tuesdays and Wednesdays through March 11 and tickets are $20.
"THE MARCH" at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 East 56th Place, Chicago, Illinois 60637 Phone: (773) 947-0600. Exhibit opens on February 28th, 2020. The exhibit is free with the price of museum admission.
For more information and tickets: visit the museum's website.
From Executive Producer Viola Davis and the ground-breaking work from TIME Studios, "The March" is an immersive experience that recreates the 1963 march on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King's iconic "I Have A Dream" speech through virtual reality. "The March" features the most life-like and realistic human performance to date through advanced virtual reality, AI and film production processes. This exhibit is debuting at the Dusable Museum on February 28th and it's free with museum admission.
"Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music" at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Saturday February 29th and March 1st, 2020. Performances each day at 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
For more information and tickets: click here.
Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music follows Dora and her PAW Patrol co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family. With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children.
Look out, weekend!
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News