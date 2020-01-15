Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of January 17 - 19, 2020:
35th annual Cubs Convention - Sheraton Grand Chicago - January 17-19
The 35th annual Cubs Convention kicks off Friday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Former pitcher Ryan Dempster will take a crack at Val and Ryan's jobs - he's hosting a late-night talk show! Plus fans will hear from "Grandpa Rossy" ahead of his first season as general manager and there will be opportunities for autographs from Cubs favorites old and new.
Chicago Rosé Fest - Godfrey Hotel - January 18, 1-5 p.m. - $30 and up
If your motto is "Rosé all day," this next event is for you. Enjoy panoramic skyline views while sipping on a diverse collection of rosé wines Saturday at the Chicago Rosé Fest. This first-time festival is held at the Godfrey Hotel and tickets are going FAST! Click here to get tickets.
