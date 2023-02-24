Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the shooting in the northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 111th Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the driver exited at 95th Street and Stony Island and called police.

The Chicago Fire Department said a 30-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

A passenger in the car was not injured, authorities said.

The shooting is the 22nd expressway shooting in the area this year.