Eisenhower Expressway shooting leads to chase, crash; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said a man is in custody after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway that turned into a police pursuit and crash.

State police said Chicago police received a report of shots fired from a white Mercedes on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

A CPD helicopter spotted the vehicle driving to Chicago and officers followed it. Shortly after, the Mercedes was involved in a crash near 37th and Michigan, state police said.

The driver was taken into custody by Chicago police and then turned over to Illinois State Police, according to ISP. N injuries were reported.

No charges have yet been filed.