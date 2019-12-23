Chicago family seeks information on murder of man, 25, fatally shot while driving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is pounding the pavement, looking for clues about the murder of their loved one.

DeAndre Clark, 25, was shot and killed while driving in the 8300 block of South Maryland in the East Chatham neighborhood in September.

The family spent Sunday passing out flyers with information and phone numbers, leaving them at homes and on cars.

There's a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.
