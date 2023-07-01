Man killed, 3 others wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting, CPD Says

A man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Friday night near 63rd and Artesian in the Chicago Lawn on the city's South Side, CPD said.

The four were standing on a sidewalk about 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone in a black Dodge Charger pulled up and an occupant opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 23, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Two other men, 24 and 27, were each shot in their leg and were hospitalized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Another man, 58, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)