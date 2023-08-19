An 18-year-old man inside of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

18-year-old man in car killed in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was inside a car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO: 4 teens wounded after suspects fire shots in crowd at North Lawndale gathering, Chicago police say

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)