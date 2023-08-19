  • Full Story

18-year-old man in car killed in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, August 19, 2023 12:01PM
Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park neighborhood
An 18-year-old man inside of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

CHICAGO -- A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was inside a car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

