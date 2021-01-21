the field museum

Chicago museums to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Art Institute of Chicago and History Museum to reopen
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago attractions plan to reopen following their hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue the T-Rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum are ready to welcome members back.

The museum will reopen Thursday and Friday for members only after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.

The Shedd Aquarium will also reopen to members next Wednesday. Members can get tickets to the aquarium beginning at noon Thursday.

The Art Insitute of Chicago also announced they will be reopening in February.

Two widely popular exhibitions, "Monet and Chicago" and "Bisa Butler: Portraits," will remain open beyond their original closing date. The museum's hours upon reopening February 11 will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with the first hour of each day reserved for members.

Tickets will be available through the Art Insitute's website beginning next week.

The Chicago History Museum said they are also eager to welcome visitors back. Museum officials said they will reopen to the public on the city's birthday, March 4, with free admission for all visitors. For more information, visit the Chicago History Museum website.

The museums remind visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
