Chicago's Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sue the T-Rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum are ready to welcome members back.

The museum will reopen Thursday and Friday for members only after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.

The Shedd Aquarium will also reopen to members next Wednesday. Members can get tickets to the aquarium beginning at noon Thursday.

The museum is reminding visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
