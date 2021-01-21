CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sue the T-Rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum are ready to welcome members back.
The museum will reopen Thursday and Friday for members only after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Chicago Field Museum scientist who died of COVID-19 served as inspiration to many, coworkers say
Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.
The Shedd Aquarium will also reopen to members next Wednesday. Members can get tickets to the aquarium beginning at noon Thursday.
RELATED: Shedd Aquarium closes due to COVID-19; officials eye Jan. 2021 reopening
The museum is reminding visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
Chicago's Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois residents will be allowed free entry to the Field Museum starting next week
THE FIELD MUSEUM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More