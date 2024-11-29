24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 seriously injured in apartment fire in Edgewater, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 2:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were seriously injured Thursday evening after an apartment fire on the city's North Side.

The fire broke out in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the location.

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, CFD said.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

