Chicago firefighters battle 2 Back of the Yards fires, with apartment blaze investigated as arson

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CFD battles 2 Back of the Yards fires; Apartment fire ruled arson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire forced people from their apartment Sunday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, and police have called it arson.

Chicago firefighters also responded to another fire in the same neighborhood.

Just before 9 p.m., a fire broke out at 45th and Wood streets and police said they responded to an apartment where two people were displaced.

Police said it was later determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire and it's being investigated as arson. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no one else was injured and no one was taken into custody.

About 45 minutes later, firefighters had to battle another extra-alarm fire near 43rd and Honore streets, just blocks from the other fire.

Firefighters used a saw to get access to the rear of one of the three buildings involved. Chicago police said several residences were damaged and 15 people were displaced from their homes with no reported injuries.

The cause of that fire still unknown. There is no official word on if the fires are linked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsfireapartment firechicago fire departmentarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Woman killed in River North shooting during confrontation: family
2 men shot in Loop near Chicago Theatre, police say
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Possible Oak Brook tornado caught on surveillance cameras
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Show More
Man found shot to death inside Streeterville hotel: Chicago police
American Idol recap: Top 10 belt out Disney classics on 'Disney Night'
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
Chicago Weather: Partial sunshine, cool lake breeze Monday
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
More TOP STORIES News