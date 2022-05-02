Chicago firefighters battle 2 Back of the Yards fires, with apartment blaze investigated as arson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire forced people from their apartment Sunday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, and police have called it arson.Chicago firefighters also responded to another fire in the same neighborhood.Just before 9 p.m., a fire broke out at 45th and Wood streets and police said they responded to an apartment where two people were displaced.Police said it was later determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire and it's being investigated as arson. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but no one else was injured and no one was taken into custody.About 45 minutes later, firefighters had to battle another extra-alarm fire near 43rd and Honore streets, just blocks from the other fire.Firefighters used a saw to get access to the rear of one of the three buildings involved. Chicago police said several residences were damaged and 15 people were displaced from their homes with no reported injuries.The cause of that fire still unknown. There is no official word on if the fires are linked.