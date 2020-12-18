Bronzeville fire breaks out at high-rise building, CFD says

STILL AND BOX IN A HI RISE/ EMS PLAN I - 555 E 33RD PL. Fire is out, No injuries reported at this time. Warming buses ordered for occupants. Fire contained to one unit on 9th Fl. Overhaul in progress. Preparing to let residents back into building 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/VtcZLMHrQy — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 18, 2020

CHICAGO -- Fire crews responded to a blaze early Friday in a Lake Meadows high-rise building in Bronzeville.The fire was contained to one unit on the ninth floor of a building in the 550-block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.At one point, flames were visible from the street.No injuries were reported and the fire was put out by 3:30 a.m., according to officials.Warming buses were ordered as fire crews worked to return residents to the building.