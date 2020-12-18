building fire

Bronzeville fire breaks out at high-rise building, CFD says

CHICAGO -- Fire crews responded to a blaze early Friday in a Lake Meadows high-rise building in Bronzeville.

The fire was contained to one unit on the ninth floor of a building in the 550-block of East 33rd Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At one point, flames were visible from the street.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out by 3:30 a.m., according to officials.



Warming buses were ordered as fire crews worked to return residents to the building.

