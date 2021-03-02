apartment fire

South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt; dog rescued from apartment building, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood left one person hurt, and a dog was rescued, according to fire officials.

A fire broke out in a four-story, multi-unit apartment building in the 8000-block of Yates Boulevard about 10:50 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

The fire traveled up through all the floors before being put out.

One male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. His dog was also rescued.



A witness described what she saw.

"I ran to look out the window; I saw nothing but smoke," Carolyn Jones said. "At that point, I heard a pop, big old pop. When my window popped, I knew I had to get out of there."

The fire's cause was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
