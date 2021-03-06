Child, 2 adults injured in Southwest Side high-rise fire, residents escape through heavy black smoke

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10393570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people, including a child, were hurt after a fire broke out at a high-rise Saturday on the Southwest Side.

EMS Plan 1 is secured; Fire was confined to one unit and is under investigation, appears to have started in the kitchen; Crews are picking up. pic.twitter.com/h4ozmte6J1 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 6, 2021

CHICAGO -- Three people, including a child, were hurt after a fire broke out at a high-rise Saturday on Chicago's Southwest Side.The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. at a building in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, Chicago fire officials said."I was asleep in my unit on the fourth floor, I didn't even smell the smoke didn't hear any alarms but fireman they just knocked at the door and he told me let's go. and when he opened the door the hallway was full of smoke," said Carla Knight.Firefighters encountered heavy smoke in the building and put the fire out about an hour later.The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, according to the fire department.Sierra Candia, who lives on the 11th floor said she was taking shower when she suddenly started smelling smoke."When I was going down the stairs, it just kept getting blacker and blacker and I couldn't breathe and then when I got to the other side it was somewhat clearer but it was scary, I wasn't expecting anythng like that, obvsiously," said Candia.A child and two adults were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.The extent of their injuries is not known.Two other people refused medical attention, officials said.