12 displaced in Christmas Eve fire in South Austin neighborhood: CFD

Saturday, December 24, 2022 2:08PM
A fire on Leamington and Ferdinand in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood left 12 people displaced on Christmas Eve morning, according to CFD.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An extra-alarm house fire in the city's South Austin neighborhood left at least 12 people displaced on this Christmas Eve Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in a two-story home near Leamington and Ferdinand on the West Side, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to fire department.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is on the scene to help assist the displaced residents.

