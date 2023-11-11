Man starts fire on CTA train in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man started a fire on a Chicago Transit Authority L car early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The fire caused minor damage to the car just before 1 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street, police said, and the man fled the scene.

Loop-bound Orange line trains were temporarily stopped for nearly two hours near the Harold Washington Library stop due to a minor fire, according to CTA service alerts.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department to see if anyone was injured.

It's not yet clear if anyone is in custody.

The arson unit is investigating the incident, according to Chicago Police.

ABC7 contributed to this report.