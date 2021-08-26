Chicago firefighters rescue woman who drove into Lake Michigan on North Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman recued after driving into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rescued a woman who drove into Lake Michigan on the Near North Side Thursday morning, police said.

The 51-year-old woman was driving in the 600-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 1:35 a.m. when police said she lost control of her car and drove into the lake.

The car was partially submerged and the Chicago Fire Department dive team went in to get her out of the water.

Police said the woman had a small laceration to her hand and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

