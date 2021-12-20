arson

About 20 evacuated, 53-year-old man hospitalized after vacant apartment set on fire in East Chatham

EMBED <>More Videos

About 20 evacuated, 1 hospitalized after arson in East Chatham

CHICAGO -- About 20 people were evacuated Monday morning after a vacant apartment was set on fire in East Chatham on the Far South Side.

SEE ALSO | Cragin fire latest in days in Chicago area to leave victims dead, seriously hurt, CFD says

About 2:10 a.m., in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, the individuals were evacuated from the first and second floors of the apartment building while fire officials extinguished the blaze, which was in a vacant apartment on the third floor, Chicago police said.

A man, 53, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be set intentionally in a vacant apartment on the third floor.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamgrand crossingfire escapebuilding firefire departmentsfireapartment firefire safetyfire rescuechicago fire departmentarsonchicago police departmentarson investigation
ARSON
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
Police searching for arson suspect after Hobart dog stolen
Hermosa school playground to be rebuilt after suspected arson
CPS elementary school playground fire investigated as arson
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News