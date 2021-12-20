About 20 evacuated, 53-year-old man hospitalized after vacant apartment set on fire in East Chatham

CHICAGO -- About 20 people were evacuated Monday morning after a vacant apartment was set on fire in East Chatham on the Far South Side.
About 2:10 a.m., in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, the individuals were evacuated from the first and second floors of the apartment building while fire officials extinguished the blaze, which was in a vacant apartment on the third floor, Chicago police said.
A man, 53, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was determined to be set intentionally in a vacant apartment on the third floor.
