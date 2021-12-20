About 20 evacuated, 53-year-old man hospitalized after vacant apartment set on fire in East Chatham

CHICAGO -- About 20 people were evacuated Monday morning after a vacant apartment was set on fire in East Chatham on the Far South Side.About 2:10 a.m., in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, the individuals were evacuated from the first and second floors of the apartment building while fire officials extinguished the blaze, which was in a vacant apartment on the third floor, Chicago police said.A man, 53, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for minor smoke inhalation, police said. No other injuries were reported.The fire was determined to be set intentionally in a vacant apartment on the third floor.