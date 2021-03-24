Woman, child seriously hurt in Clearing fire

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A woman and a boy were seriously injured Wednesday in an apartment fire in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About noon, firefighters pulled out the pair from a home in the 6600-block of West 63rd Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The boy was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, the fire department said on Twitter. His condition stabilized.



The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, the department said.

Merritt was not able to provide further details on the fire.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
