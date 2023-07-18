Chicago Fire Department: Extra-alarm Edgewater fire damages grocery store, restaurant

The Chicago Fire Department battled an extra-alarm blaze in an Edgewater grocery store and restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in an Edgewater building Tuesday morning.

The smoky fire broke out in the 1100-block of West Thorndale Avenue and damaged a grocery store, restaurant and a third business.

CFD said the fire appeared to start in a pizza restaurant and then spread to two other store fronts, which sustained damage.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire did not extend to apartments on the second floor, CFD said.

The fire occurred near the Thorndale CTA stop, but there is no indication that train service was disrupted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.