Man found dead, Chicago firefighter injured in South Side house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead and a Chicago firefighter was injured after a house fire on the South Side Thursday morning, CFD said.
Firefighter received a call of a house fire in the area of 105th Street and Normal Avenue at about 5:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the second floor.
A man in his 60s was found dead in his bedroom. A firefighter was injured after falling through a hole in the floor and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition.
Fire officials said they found a smoke detector which may not have been working.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
