2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago firefighters have been injured while battling an extra alarm blaze in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire is in a multi-story building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a grocery on the first floor and residences on the upper floors.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 3-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.



Two firefighters have been injured fighting the blaze. Their injuries are not serious, CFD said.

The fire department said the building has been compromised and will need to be demolished.
