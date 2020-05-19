2 Chicago firefighters injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire

The fire is in a multi-story building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a grocery on the first floor and residences on the upper floors.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 3-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.
S&B corner of 79TH and Vincennes, all companies defensive, No injuries reported at this time, Human Services requested, update to follow 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/sGtADVCz0M— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 19, 2020
Two firefighters have been injured fighting the blaze. Their injuries are not serious, CFD said.
The fire department said the building has been compromised and will need to be demolished.