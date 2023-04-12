Visitation was held for Lieutenant John Tchoryk Wednesday ahead of his funeral Thursday.

Visitation held for Chicago firefighter who died while responding to Gold Coast fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mourners gathering Wednesday to pay their respects to one of two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty last week.

Tchoryk died battling a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Family, friends and colleagues of Tchoryk have been flowing to Cumberland Chapels Funeral Home to say one last goodbye to man who said was always smiling.

It's a painful setup the Chicago Fire Department has recently become far too accustomed to.

"Losing two firefighters in two days is an unheard precedence," said Lt. Shane Keating, with the Chicago Fire Department.

Lt. Keating climbed a ladder truck and attaches a carabineer to hoist a large American flag over a Norridge funeral home as a reminder of the sacrifice he himself could have to make.

"Then you think every run you take, 'Am I going to go home? Or am I going to end up like this?' None of us want to end up like this, but it is part of our job," Lt. Keating said.

This time, that flag is for Lt. Tchoryk, who gave 26-years to the Chicago Fire Department.

"It's a very honorable job to be able to do this, but it's also a tough job to do because you know you're sending a brother home," Lt. Keating said.

Tchoryk's close partner, Lieutenant Rick Florczak, was also in attendance.

"It'll be different when we get to the firehouse. Rebuild morale and work off of what we're dealing with now and be an effective fire company again," he said.

The 55-year-old husband, father, Navy and Gulf War veteran died two weeks ago. He collapsed after having a heart attack while leading the charge up a staircase in a Gold Coast high-rise to a burning unit on the 27th floor.

Tim Nelson traveled 70 miles from Wisconsin to pay his respects to Tchoryk, silently holding his own American Flag across the street.

"It takes a special person to put that uniform on, to protect people they do not know, not knowing if they are going home to their families or not. That's special," Nelson said.

Tchoryk's funeral is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Joseph Ukrainian Church in Chicago.