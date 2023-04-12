Body found after fire at Back of the Yards carriage house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said they found a body after putting out a fire in a home in Back of the Yards Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 4600-block of South Paulina in response to a fire in a coach house.

After the fire was struck, the Chicago Fire Department said firefighters were conducting a secondary search of the building when they found the body of an adult male in a hallway.

Fire officials said a firefighter was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation concerning a minor issue. No other injuries or casualties were reported.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire. Chicago police confirmed they were notified that a body had been found in the aftermath of the fire, but that fire officials were handling the investigation.

Police have not released any further information about the deceased man or his cause of death.