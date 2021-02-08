1 woman killed in Gresham house fire

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a Gresham house fire Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at about 9:56 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Hermitage Avenue, CFD said.

Firefighters found a woman unresponsive in a back bedroom. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

The flames spread to a second house but firefighters were able to bring it under control and the fire was struck by 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known. There were no working smoking detectors inside the home, CFD said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamfatal firehouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
Show More
NU students rate best, worst Super Bowl ads
Valentine's Day tips for the whole family
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 injured in Leyden Township motel fire
More TOP STORIES News